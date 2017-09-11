Business, Direct Speech, Economic History, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Municipality as the main territorial unit for organizing business
As paradoxical as it may sound, local entrepreneurs, who
have never seen quick and easy profits, might be the biggest winners on the
verge of the great upcoming changes. The possible – however, imminent in my
opinion – crisis will bring changes in the nation-wide business environment.
The employment level and welfare are directly linked with
the number of creative entrepreneurs and proper business environment.
Unfortunately, I must say that Latvia is not a country
well-suited for long-lasting and successful business. There are several reasons
for this: tax policy, especially workforce (salary) taxes; lack of qualified
employees and capital; low population purchasing power as well as low prestige
of entrepreneurs in the society.
In addition to the aforementioned factors, it is also
important how fast and effectively entrepreneurs can collaborate with the local
authorities in a specific territory. Yes, I really mean local authorities here,
because only monopolies and large businesses work with the central power. How
this cooperation goes and what influences can be seen? In my report “Municipality
as the main territorial unit for organizing business”, I will try to answer
this and many other questions.
1. The role of municipalities in the business development in a specific administrative territory
What is needed for a municipality to welcome business in its
territory?
1) Clear rules of the game (unchanging regulatory
enactments).
2) Infrastructure required for organizing businesses under
constant upgrading, that is, the municipality at its own costs builds all
required communications and access roads of local significance.
3) Guaranteed safe business environment – presence of
security, municipality police and primary medical aid.
4) Access to officials in the territory-in-question.
5) Listening to people living in the territorial base unit
through municipality-organized regular meetings between locals and
entrepreneurs.
Each and every of these points can be elaborated in nuances;
therefore, let’s address the most important things.
When it comes to clear rules of the game, I mean bureaucracy.
The quality of bureaucracy is the factor driving unified rules of the game and
implementation control.
Therefore, municipality bureaucracy must be easily
accessible, transparent, logic and without any risks of corruption.
Such bureaucracy is only possible in municipalities, and
it can never be centralized. Entrepreneurs value that each individual issue
can be tackled by a specific official or municipal employee. An entrepreneur
should be able to inform about the operations of the company at any given
moment, and the same goes for jobs created and problems encountered. The
municipal officials, on the other hand, must be well placed to report on
matters affecting the business environment: project approvals, planned infrastructure
construction, procurements, PPP options, as well as safety and healthcare
matters.
The municipality needs a proper budget for it to be able to
work and become a partner of entrepreneurs. What taxes go into the municipality
budget?
2. Tax distribution between the State and municipalities.
Impact on the development of the territory-in-question
Municipalities receive a part of personal income tax (PIT)
paid into the State budget by people with jobs. Overall this part of the tax
shapes 25% of an employee’s PIT. Unfortunately, the amount of PIT flowing in
the municipal budget does not depend on whether the company works in its
territory. PIT contributions are made according to the declared place of
residence; therefore, local governments of towns and rural municipalities are
unconcerned about the fact that people with registered addresses in these
territories travel for work elsewhere where salaries are higher. I believe that
this is the main reason why local governments in the regional Latvia show no
special interest in creating environment suitable for new jobs. Therefore, I
suggest making changes and defining that PIT is received by the local
government in the territory of which the company works and pays salaries to its
employees.
Moreover, municipalities receive an immovable property tax
and natural resource tax.
The latter is to be doubled and distributed in favor of the
State budget. What does this mean for CEMEX, a cement-production company from
Broceni which uses a natural resource – sand? The answer is quite clear – more
expensive products and loss of market share to our neighbors.
The percentage distribution of the tax aggregate between the
State and municipalities is of high importance. In the EU Member States, municipalities on
average receive 33% of all taxes, but in Latvia – 26%. Overall in Latvia
15 different taxes are levied and 12 of them fully flow into the State budget.
I have no idea why the main line of thinking, especially in
the context of the administrative territorial reform, currently deals only with
reduction of bureaucracy in municipalities, ignoring the over-sized State
administration although it is State bureaucracy that consumes the most
resources. Year after year, funds administered by the central authorities are
lost in the black hole, making people pay ever-increasing taxes.
Furthermore, the operational principles of the Municipality
Financial Cohesion Fund (established more than 20 years ago back in 1997) are
now obsolete. The Treasury makes contributions to the Fund from the PIT revenue
to be allocated to municipalities.
Essentially this means that the State pays into the MFCF
money taken away from the same municipalities. As of now, there are 11 donor
municipalities out of 119 in total. Such obsolete procedure hinders development
of the recipient municipalities. I believe that it is time to think of other
finance and tax instruments to develop municipalities which have been on the
receiving end of funding for a long time. Here we can discuss Special or Free
Economic Zones as well as special tax modes.
Bearing in mind the unavailability of commercial loans,
taxes levied are the sole line of financial revenue for municipalities. It is
good that the EU co-funding is used in Latvia to build new concert halls,
stadiums, and pools. However, one must bear in mind that all these sites must
be maintained but that requires funding. Therefore, local business must be
systemic, and not short-term.
3. Centralization vs decentralization. Authoritarianism
vs democracy in municipalities. Administrative territorial division examples
from Denmark and Switzerland
My report surely would be incomplete if I would avoid the
topic of ATR (administrative territorial reform). I see this reform as a
decision between two incompatible State development models – Latvia as a
decentralized and democratic country with municipalities where people make decisions
about their own territory, including finances, business, military and possible
migrant accommodation plans, or Latvia as a (authoritarian) centralized country
where municipalities and accordingly their people will be just an appendix to
the centralized authority, without real rights to have any impact on what
happens in their territory.
What is the experience of European countries? I will take a
closer look at two countries – Denmark and Switzerland (not an EU Member State)
which are smaller than Latvia in terms of area. I picked these countries
deliberately to show that the argument of J. Pūce, the Minister of
Environmental Protection and Regional Development, that only large
municipalities can be effective, is unjustified.
For example, Denmark consists of 5 regions. Regions are
divided into 98 municipalities (commoner) which is rather close to our
119 municipalities.
Whereas Switzerland which is smaller than Latvia and whose
area is mostly covered in mountains consists of 26 cantons. Cantons are divided
into 137 districts which are divided into 2,324 municipalities.
Why so much? Because they live according to a historic
principle – the local government must be in walking distance. In Switzerland,
they still hold referendums where people gather in the central city square.
That is the highest form of democracy! The Swiss federalism is defined as upward-facing
system (complete decentralization) where cantons are sovereign, except as
far as they are restricted by the federal constitution. It makes me sad to
remember how condemning was the Ministry of Environmental Protection and
Regional Development about legitime polling about ATR by several
municipalities. Furthermore, Switzerland officially does not have a capital
city (although actually it is Bern where most of the national authorities are
located).
I will end with main factors required for
municipalities to be able to promote business in their territories:
1. Honest tax distribution between the State and
municipalities based on statutory functions and duties.
2. Municipality access to development-oriented commercial
credits.
3. Replacement of 22-years-old MFCF with other instruments
depriving the central power of any opportunities to manipulate with money due
to municipalities.
4. Maximum power decentralization as a contrast to the
centralization path of the current coalition.
5. Cooperation promotion between entrepreneurs living in the
municipality’s territory, especially on matters associated with crop growing,
processing and sale, construction, manufacturing and services.
6. Local energy production using renewable resources
available in the territory (woodchips, peat, sun, wind), thus reducing
production costs.
Thank you for your attention!
