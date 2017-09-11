How developments in global food commodity prices affect consumer prices in Latvia

According to Latvijas Banka research*, a 10% increase in global food commodity prices raises consumer prices by 0.9% in Latvia; and two thirds of a pass-through occurs during the first year after the global price shock. Therefore global food commodity prices are one of the main factors affecting inflation developments in Latvia.

In this article we employ Latvijas Banka short-term inflation projection model (STIP) to estimate the impact of global food commodity prices on Latvian consumer prices.





Food commodities (cereals, meat, milk, sugar etc.) are important cost components in producing foodstuffs. Food commodities are internationally tradable goods, and their price dynamics is quite similar in different countries. Thus, food consumer prices in Latvia can be affected not only by domestic events, but also by incidents which take place several hundreds and even thousands of kilometres away.





For instance, in Spring 2019 an outbreak of a pig disease in China considerably decreased pig meat supply in this country, promoting pig meat export from the European Union to China. As a result, excess demand for EU pig meat exerted an upward pressure on meat prices in the EU (Latvian pig meat consumers were worse off, but pig meat producers were better off). Another example: Russian sanctions in 2014 banned imports of several food products, particularly apples, from EU countries. Thus, Polish apples became available in bigger quantity in the Latvian market and lowered apple prices (Latvian apple consumers benefited from that, but apple producers were worse off).



There exists a close relation between global prices of food commodities and food consumer prices in Latvia. When global food commodity prices change considerably, Latvian consumer prices follow with a lag of a few months. For instance, food consumer prices in Latvia were significantly affected by the general global appreciation of food commodity prices in 2011, an increase in global dairy prices affected dairy consumer prices in 2017, or sugar and coffee consumer prices were affected by a fall in global sugar and coffee prices at the turn of 2017/2018 (Figure 1).









Figure 1. "Heat map" of global food prices and food consumer prices in Latvia (2011–2019)













Sources: Authors' calculation based on EC, Bloomberg and CSB data.





Notes: Red colour denotes inflation above long-term trend.

Blue colour denotes inflation below long-term trend.

The brighter the colour, the bigger the inflation deviation from the long-term trend.

We normalize the annual inflation rate to take into account differences in long-term trends and volatility across series by subtracting the component-specific mean and dividing by its standard deviation.

The contribution of food products to headline inflation in Latvia is about one third (excluding alcohol and tobacco). Fluctuations of dairy product prices tend to affect headline inflation the most. For instance, the prices of dairy products have strongly affected headline inflation by 0.7 and 0.5 percentage points in 2011 and 2017 respectively, as well as negatively affected it by 0.3 percentage point in 2015 (see Figure A1).

Our research results imply that a 10% increase in global prices of food commodities raises Latvian consumer prices by 0.9% in the medium term. This estimate is slightly higher than in other EU countries[1] since food products in Latvia have a bigger share in the consumption basket. Two thirds of the pass-through of global food commodity prices to consumer inflation in Latvia takes place during the first year.