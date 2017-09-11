Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens

In response to a similar move made by Estonia, Ukraine has decided to no longer grant long-term visas to Estonian citizens for free, informed LETA/BNS according to Interfax iformation.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the relevant order on Nov. 15, 2019. By said decree, the Cabinet canceled an order from July 18, 2018 on issuing long-term visas to citizens of Estonia to enter Ukraine, according to which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided reciprocity for long-term visas at a zero tariff rate for the consular fee.





The Estonian government decided in September to discontinue the issuance of free long-term visas to citizens of Ukraine and Belarus from Nov. 1. The Estonian side motivated its decision by the fact that 90 percent of the citizens of Ukraine and Belarus seeking such visas apply for a long-term visa to enter employment in Estonia.





Duty-free registration of long-term visas had been in effect in Estonia for citizens of Ukraine since 2010 and for citizens of Belarus since 2011.