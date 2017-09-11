NEPLP prohibits rebroadcasting of nine Russian television channels in Latvia

The National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) has prohibited the rebroadcasting of several Russian television channels in Latvia, LETA was told by NEPLP deputy chairman Ivars Abolina.

He informed that the NEPLP has received information from security services that several channels are being rebroadcast here in Latvia by a Russia media holding which is one of the beneficiaries has been included on the list of persons sanctioned by the Council of the European Union for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.





These channels are the following - Vremya: dalekoye i blizkoye; Bobyor; Dom Kino; Dom Kino PREMIUM; Muzika Pervogo; O!; Poyekhali; TELECAFE; Peterburg - 5 kanal.





One of the beneficiaries of this media holding is a Yuri Kovalchuk, who has been included in the EU's list of sanctioned individuals.





Having assessed the information received and the information in its possession, the NEPLP has decided to prohibit the rebroadcasting of these television channels throughout the territory of Latvia pending the lifting of the EU sanctions against this individual.