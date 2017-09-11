Lukashenko confirms plan to visit Austria and Latvia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday confirmed his intention to make official visits to Austria and Latvia, informed LETA/BNS - RIA Novosti.

"Austria, Latvia and other countries are a window after the fence which was built around us. What's more - some had introduced sanctions. Therefore, we have to not only to re-create, but at a new level, in new times, cut through these windows and build new roads," the Belarusian news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.





The Belarusian president added that the business of the head of state since the times of Peter I is to "cut through the window" in the necessary direction.





"If the president came to China, India, the Middle East, Russia, now Austria, then to Latvia, we agreed, this means the president must pave the way there. And those who should sell their products, who should buy there, and so on should follow. This is my task, ” said Lukashenko.





Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Lukashenko is planning to visit Austria on November 12 in what would be his first trip to European Union (EU) in years.





The Belarusian president's previous trip to the EU was in May 2016 when he visited Rome and the Vatican.