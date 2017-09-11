Baltic States – CIS, Cooperation, Latvia, Ukraine
Thursday, 17.10.2019, 13:43
Ukrainian president thanks Latvia for assistance in overcoming difficulties
Zelensky said that he was happy to visit hospitable Latvia, adding that his visit to Latvia will open a new page in "relations between our friendly peoples and states".
Zelensky stressed that Latvia is one of Latvia's closest neighbors that also understands the challenges Ukraine is facing at the moment. "I am grateful for the solidarity and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as certain practical help," Zelensky said.
Ukraine, like Latvia and the other Baltic states, has gained difficult experience in its fight for freedom. "Today, Ukraine is fighting for its rights in the future of Europe, paying a high and terrible price," the Ukrainian president said, voicing satisfaction that Latvia is standing by Ukraine in this process.
Zelensky noted that he discussed with Levits future coordinated cooperation in international organizations and platforms. He also stressed the importance of the humanitarian assistance provided by Latvia.
Zelensky also thanked Latvia for supporting Ukraine's reform process and called on Latvian entrepreneurs to invest in Ukraine and develop economic cooperation between the two countries.
