Russian embassy in Riga reports on hacker attack on its e-mail system

The Russian embassy in Latvia reported its e-mail system had been attacked today, reported LETA/BNS.

Russian diplomats said in a Twitter post that numerous e-mails had been sent out in the name of the Russian embassy.





The embassy representatives said that recipients should check the sender of the e-mails. The official e-mail addresses of the Russian embassy are only two: rusembas@ml.lv and rusembas@mid.lv.





The embassy said that it cannot reveal any additional information on the incident as yet.