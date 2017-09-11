Baltic States – CIS, Internet, Latvia, Russia
Russian embassy in Riga reports on hacker attack on its e-mail system
BC, Riga, 11.10.2019.
The Russian embassy in Latvia reported its e-mail system had been attacked today, reported LETA/BNS.
Russian diplomats said in a Twitter post that numerous e-mails had been sent out in the name of the Russian embassy.
The embassy representatives said that recipients should check the sender of the e-mails. The official e-mail addresses of the Russian embassy are only two: rusembas@ml.lv and rusembas@mid.lv.
The embassy said that it cannot reveal any additional information on the incident as yet.
