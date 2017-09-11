Baltic States – CIS, Education and Science, EU – CIS, Funds, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.08.2019, 12:27
Latvia: Grant competition launched for co-financing of development cooperation and global education projects
The co-financing grant competition will prioritize development cooperation projects. With respect to these projects, a recipient country may be any partner country; however, priority in the assessment procedure will be given to projects implemented in the European Union's Eastern Partnership countries (especially Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) as well as Central Asian countries (especially Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan). The development (global) education projects shall take place in the Republic of Latvia.
Civil society organizations registered in the Republic of Latvia – associations, foundations, social partners etc. – are welcome to apply for participation in the competition. The competition documents are available in Latvian.
The total funding made available by the Foreign Ministry for the competition is EUR 25,800.
The deadline for submissions is September 13.
- 13.08.2019 В июле молока в Латвии сдано на 6,7% больше
- 13.08.2019 Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers up 6.7% in July
- 13.08.2019 Левитс: "Абсурдно, что в Латвии латышский язык использует лишь 60% жителей"
- 13.08.2019 Литва исключила белорусов из конкурса GIPL из-за связей с Россией
- 12.08.2019 Latvia: No excess pesticide residues found in samples of food products in 2018
- 12.08.2019 McDonald's in five years has invested EUR 5.6 mln in business development in Latvia
- 12.08.2019 Estonia: Erasmus+ program supporting learning mobility with EUR 12.5 mln
- 12.08.2019 Оборот ООО Domenikss в 2018 году составил более 48 млн. евро
- 12.08.2019 Россельхознадзор аннулировал запрет на импорт продукции Kajax Fishexports
- 12.08.2019 Глава МВД Латвии требует больше финансов