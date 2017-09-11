Latvia: Grant competition launched for co-financing of development cooperation and global education projects

The Latvian Foreign Ministry launches a grant project competition "Support for Development Cooperation and Development (Global) Education Projects Funded by the European Commission and Other International Aid Donors in the Recipient Countries Defined by the Republic of Latvia and in the Republic of Latvia", LETA learned from the ministry.

The co-financing grant competition will prioritize development cooperation projects. With respect to these projects, a recipient country may be any partner country; however, priority in the assessment procedure will be given to projects implemented in the European Union's Eastern Partnership countries (especially Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) as well as Central Asian countries (especially Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan). The development (global) education projects shall take place in the Republic of Latvia.





Civil society organizations registered in the Republic of Latvia – associations, foundations, social partners etc. – are welcome to apply for participation in the competition. The competition documents are available in Latvian.





The total funding made available by the Foreign Ministry for the competition is EUR 25,800.





The deadline for submissions is September 13.