Infrastructure projects worth EUR 10.6 mln underway in Estonian, Russian border regions

The Estonian State Shared Service Center, the management authority of the Estonia-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation (CBC) Program, last week signed two support agreements on the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the border cities Narva, Estonia and Ivangorod, Russia, informed LETA/BNS.

The total value of the financing agreements is 7.9 mln euros and the total cost of the works, which includes co-financing by partners, is 10.65 mln euros. The cooperation projects promote the region's business and living environment and are important for continuing the activities envisaged in the Estonia-Latvia-Russia program of the previous European Union program period 2007-2013, the State Shared Service Center said.





"Cross-border cooperation between Narva and Ivangorod has years of successful experience and is a good example of synergy between different teams and projects in effectively developing the region. The new initiatives in the framework of the Estonia-Russia program continue to increase the attractiveness of the region, and I hope that ever more visitors as well will discover these fascinating border cities for themselves," said the head of the program's management authority, Ege Ello.





The Narva-Ivangorod cross-border project focuses on making better use of the existing potential of the complexes of unique castles in the two neighboring border cities and developing them as a joint tourism, historical and cultural site.





In its course, the Kristervall bastion in the western courtyard of the Narva castle will be renovated along with its external walls, as well as archaeological excavations carried out. In Ivangorod, a large gunpowder cellar built in the 18th century, which due of its dilapidated state at present makes a large portion of the castle's territory not accessible to visitors, will be reconstructed and opened to the public.





In parallel to investments, the project partners will also focus on research and educational activities. In both border castles a new permanent exhibition will be prepared to introduce the region's history.





Simultaneously the parties will engage in cross-border cooperation for developing a coastal promenade on both shores of Narva River.





The large-scale infrastructure projects are cross-border investment projects of strategic importance financed in the framework of the Estonia-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Program that are selected outside of the open call for proposals.