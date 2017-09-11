Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Ukraine
Latvia, Ukraine to sign memorandum of understanding on protection of industrial property rights
BC, Riga, 21.06.2019.
Latvian Justice Minister Janis Bordans (New Conservative Party, JKP) during his visit to Ukraine today will sign a memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv in order to protect industrial property rights, Justice Ministry’s representative Lana Maulina reported LETA.
The memorandum of understanding will prove resolution of Latvia and Ukraine to promote development of economy and trade, as well as industrial property in both countries.
Bordans during his visit plans to participate in a forum on intellectual property in relation innovations and latest technologies.
The Latvian justice minister also will participate in the event concluding a Twinning project. During the project, the Latvian Justice Ministry ensured 190 expert-days for Ukrainian judges and court staff.
