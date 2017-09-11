Illegal workers from Ukraine, Belarus hired for works on Vilnius' Gediminas Hill

Investigators suspect that illegal workers from Ukraine and Belarus were hired for reconstruction works on Vilnius' landmark Gediminas Hill, the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) said LETA/BNS.

A pre-trial investigation has revealed that Lithuanian and Polish-registered companies owned a Ukrainian national illegally hired workers from Ukraine and Belarus, forged documents and falsified their account books, it said in a press release.





FNTT suspects the director of the companies of embezzling around 300,000 euros.

According to the investigation, the Lithuanian company signed employment contracts with workers to prove to contractors that they were its employees, but it did not notify the state social insurance fund Sodra of their employment to avoid paying taxes.





It is suspected that the Polish company employed illegal workers, too. It asked the Ukrainians and Belarusian to sign documents in Polish, which they did not understand.





Around 26,000 euros in cash intended for undeclared wages and notes proving that the workers were illegally hired and paid off the books were found during searches.

Suspicions of provision of inaccurate data on income, profit or assets, fraudulent management of accounts, document forgery and fraud have been brought against the director of the two companies.