Baltic States – CIS, Construction, Labour-market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.05.2019, 07:18
Illegal workers from Ukraine, Belarus hired for works on Vilnius' Gediminas Hill
A pre-trial investigation has revealed that Lithuanian and Polish-registered companies owned a Ukrainian national illegally hired workers from Ukraine and Belarus, forged documents and falsified their account books, it said in a press release.
FNTT suspects the director of the companies of embezzling around 300,000 euros.
According to the investigation, the Lithuanian company signed employment contracts with workers to prove to contractors that they were its employees, but it did not notify the state social insurance fund Sodra of their employment to avoid paying taxes.
It is suspected that the Polish company employed illegal workers, too. It asked the Ukrainians and Belarusian to sign documents in Polish, which they did not understand.
Around 26,000 euros in cash intended for undeclared wages and notes proving that the workers were illegally hired and paid off the books were found during searches.
Suspicions of provision of inaccurate data on income, profit or assets, fraudulent management of accounts, document forgery and fraud have been brought against the director of the two companies.
- 29.05.2019 New Klaipeda-Kiev container train service to be launched
- 29.05.2019 Цены на зерно в мае в Литве снизились
- 29.05.2019 Поставки СПГ от Новатэк в Клайпеду стали регулярными
- 29.05.2019 Между Клайпедой и Киевом будет курсировать новый контейнерный поезд
- 29.05.2019 Coalition crisis in Lithuania
- 29.05.2019 При благоустройстве восточной границе нужно учитывать будущие потребности
- 29.05.2019 Коалиционный кризис в Литве
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian electricity prices rise 11% w-o-w
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian grain prices mostly down in mid-May
- 29.05.2019 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men