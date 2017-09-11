Airport, Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.05.2019, 20:24
Lithuania bars entry to Sputnik Lietuva editor Kasems
BC, Vilnius, 28.05.2019.Print version
Lithuanian border officials on Tuesday barred Russian news website Sputnik Lietuva (Sputnik Lithuania) editor Marats Kasems from entering the country, informed LETA/BNS.
The Latvian citizen landed a Vilnius Airport and tried to enter the country.
"He was not allowed into Lithuania. He's on the list of persons who are barred from coming to the Republic of Lithuania," Giedrius Misutis, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told.
Lithuania's intelligence said last year Sputnik Lietuva is one of Russia's instruments to implement its informational policy in Lithuania. The website is used to spread Russia's influence in Lithuania's information sphere and anti-Western moods as well as shape a public opinion favorable to the Kremlin.
Other articles:
- 28.05.2019 В Литву не впустили редактора Sputnik Lietuva
- 28.05.2019 Оборот розничной торговли в Литве за год вырос на 7,9%
- 28.05.2019 Lietuvos energija покупает парк ветроустановок в Польше
- 28.05.2019 Belavia начнет регулярные полеты Таллинн-Минск
- 28.05.2019 Lithuania's retail sales grow 7.9% in Jan-Apr y-o-y to EUR 3.7 b
- 27.05.2019 ESO уменьшит инвестиции в смарт-счетчики на 50-70 млн. евро
- 27.05.2019 Lithuania's ESO to invest EUR 50-70 mln less in smart meters in 1st stage
- 27.05.2019 Estonia: Capital Mill to build EUR 35 mln office building in Vilnius
- 27.05.2019 В Литве на выборах в Европарламент победили консерваторы
- 27.05.2019 На выборах президента Литвы победил Гитанас Науседа