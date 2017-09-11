Lithuania bars entry to Sputnik Lietuva editor Kasems

Lithuanian border officials on Tuesday barred Russian news website Sputnik Lietuva (Sputnik Lithuania) editor Marats Kasems from entering the country, informed LETA/BNS.

The Latvian citizen landed a Vilnius Airport and tried to enter the country.





"He was not allowed into Lithuania. He's on the list of persons who are barred from coming to the Republic of Lithuania," Giedrius Misutis, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told.





Lithuania's intelligence said last year Sputnik Lietuva is one of Russia's instruments to implement its informational policy in Lithuania. The website is used to spread Russia's influence in Lithuania's information sphere and anti-Western moods as well as shape a public opinion favorable to the Kremlin.