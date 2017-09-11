Putin endorses annual Victory Day payout to veterans in Russia, Baltics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a regulation under which a payout of 10,000 rubles (EUR 138) will be made to veterans of World War II living in Russia and the three Baltic countries prior to the Victory Day of May 9 every year starting from 2019, writes LETA/BNS/Interfax.

The payout will be made annually before May 9 to participants in the Great Patriotic War who permanently live in Russia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, it stands in the regulation.





A copy of the document can be found on the Russian legal information portal.