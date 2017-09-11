Baltic States – CIS, Financial Services, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.04.2019, 12:31
Putin endorses annual Victory Day payout to veterans in Russia, Baltics
BC, Riga, 25.04.2019.Print version
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a regulation under which a payout of 10,000 rubles (EUR 138) will be made to veterans of World War II living in Russia and the three Baltic countries prior to the Victory Day of May 9 every year starting from 2019, writes LETA/BNS/Interfax.
The payout will be made annually before May 9 to participants in the Great Patriotic War who permanently live in Russia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, it stands in the regulation.
A copy of the document can be found on the Russian legal information portal.
Other articles:
- 25.04.2019 Estonia: Volume of pension funds grows to EUR 4.2 bln
- 25.04.2019 Exhibition curated by A.Suna gallery to be displayed at Rietumu Bank’s Gallery
- 25.04.2019 «Золотая Маска в Латвии» представляет программу 2019 года
- 24.04.2019 Эстонская электростанция закрывается из-за дешевой российской энергии
- 24.04.2019 Non-competitive bids auction of Latvian five-year government bonds raises EUR 6 mln
- 24.04.2019 Григорий Гусельников готовится к суду с Европейским центральным банком
- 24.04.2019 Перемещение пустых контейнеров в условиях расширения торговли
- 24.04.2019 Russia's Pskov Oblast wants 3-day visa freedom fro residents of Estonia, Latvia
- 24.04.2019 Lithuania may blacklist Russian singer Leps
- 24.04.2019 Belarus looking for Latvian, Lithuanian port terminals for oil imports