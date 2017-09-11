Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Russia
Lithuania may blacklist Russian singer Leps
Vilnius, 24.04.2019.
The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry proposes to blacklist Grigory Leps, a popular Russian singer allegedly linked to the Russian mafia, informed LETA/BNS.
Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius signed his petition to Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas last Friday, Rasa Jakilaitiene, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, told.
Three members of the Seimas, Ingrida Simonyte, Audronius Azubalis and Laurynas Kasciunas, have also proposed to add Leps to Lithuania's blacklist.
According to US sources, the Russian star may have acted as a money courier on behalf of a criminal group, the Delfi.lt news website has reported.
Leps has been also blacklisted by Ukraine.
