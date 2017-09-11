Klaipeda businessman named among donors of army cathedral in Russia

Vladimir Stefanov, a businessman from Lithuania's Klaipeda, is a financial donor of a Russian Armed Force's Orthodox cathedral under construction near Moscow, according the 15min.lt news website reports LETA/BNS.

Citing BBC's Russian service, the website writes that Stefanov is one of the financial donors of a specially-established foundation, Voskreseniye, building the cathedral near Moscow. According to 15min.lt, Marine Repair and Supply pte was the only non-Russian company the foundation thanked for its financial support. Two Singapore- and Hong Kong-registered companies with such a name belong to Stefanov and his son. The exact amount of his donation is unknown, and the businessman does not comment on his support to the church.





According to 15min.lt, the project is also supported by Russian military industry companies, including plane makers Tupolev, Suchoi and MIG and helicopter producer Rosvertol, with Russian President Vladimir Putin promising to pay for the cathedral's main icon.





The cathedral is said to become the Russian Armed Force's main place of prayer. Based on Russian media reports, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is behind the idea.