Lithuania's ForMin recommends getting measles vaccine before going to Ukraine

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends getting immunized against measles for those planning to travel to Ukraine where an outbreak of the disease has been recorded, informed LETA/BNS.

"Due to the outbreak of measles in Ukraine, we recommend that those travelling to this country are immunized against measles. Two vaccine doses ensure long-term resistance," the ministry said.





Around 53,218 measles cases were recorded in Ukraine last year, compared to 4,782 cases in 2017 and only 90 in 2016.





Figures from the Center for Communicable Diseases and AIDS show that several measles cases brought from Ukraine have also been recorded in Lithuania, including one lawmaker who contracted the disease in this country.





234 measles cases have been recorded in Lithuania this year, the center said, with 119 cases recorded in Kaunas, 39 in Kaunas District, and 22 in Vilnius, with the number constantly going up.