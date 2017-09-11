Lithuanian PM to offer Belarus to replace Astravyets NPP with natural gas power plant

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says he plans to offer Belarus to use the majority of the infrastructure of the Astravyet's nuclear power plant, including its networks and power generation equipment, for the installation of a national gas power plant, informed LETA/BNS.

"We would suggest to Belarus to make a strategic decision to develop an independent and diversified energy business. We also see prospects in the renewable energy area which does not drag the country into projects lasting for a hundred of years. Naturally, it is Belarus' right to decide whether to continue with energy policy based on one-sided dependence on one country or to make strategic changes in the energy area. This is the path Lithuania is taking and it could become a good example and a beneficial partner for Belarus," the Lithuanian prime minister said.





Such a proposal, in his words, might determine the fact that the Astravyet's power plant would not start operating. The proposal is related to the recent Espoo Convention decision, Skvernelis said.





"If we want a specific result, instead of empty talking, we need to offer our neighbors a solution and probably contribute to its implementation. A solution that would correct that mistake of choosing the wrong place for the nuclear power plant's construction and would remove that stamp put by the Espoo Convention. Such a proposal will be made to Belarus," the Lithuanian prime minister said.





Skvernelis said during his recent meeting with voters that he had a plan and would offer Belarus a rational solution ob the Astravyets nuclear power plant. President Dalia Grybauskaite, however, later said that Lithuania must continue to seek the closure of the Belarusian nuclear power plant under construction in Astravyets, just 50 kilometers from Vilnius, dismissing talks of "a pragmatic approach" toward the facility as "an attempt to trade in people's security".





Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius later said he was not aware of the prime minister's plan.