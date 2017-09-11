Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Lithuanian PM says he has 'rational' proposal to Minsk over N-plant
"What can we do now? We have a plan. We'll propose a
solution to the Belarusians. A rational one. Not the one that says
'Shut it down'," Skvernelis, who intends to run for president in May's
elections, said during a meeting with the local community in the town of
Kedainiai.
When asked by 15min to elaborate, Tomas Berzinskas, the
prime minister's spokesman, said Skvernelis would not make further comment,
adding that he would do so later.
Virginijus Poderys, chairman of the Lithuanian
parliament's Commission for Energy and Sustainable Development, said the prime
minister had not yet discussed his plans with him.
Poderys, who is a member of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers
and Greens Union's political group in the Seimas, added there had been no
proposals yet to amend a law that reflects Lithuania's position on the
Astravyets project.
Liberal MP Eugenijus Gentvilas, a member of the
parliamentary commission, links Skvernelis' statements to the upcoming
elections, but says this could be a signal that the government plans to revise
Lithuania's position on the nuclear power plant.
"This raises questions (and could be an indication)
that these things could be realized via the government. I don't know what these
things are, but what is clear to me is that they would apparently run counter
to the existing law," he said.
Back in June 2017, the Seimas passed a law declaring
the Astravyets plant a threat to national security, environment and public
health. The government later approved an action plan for blocking electricity
imports from the plant under construction just 50 kilometers from Vilnius.
Lithuania says the project fails to meet international
safety standards, but Minsk rejects the criticism as unfounded.
