Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Russia, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 09:10
Intelligence report: Lithuania blocks Russian investment due to sensitive data collection
Sistema, a holding company controlled by Russian oligarch
Vladimir Yevtushenkov, bought a Lithuanian aero-scanning and mapping firm
through an investment company owned by his son, the State Security Department
and the Second Investigation Department under the Defense Ministry said in
their National Threat Assessment 2019 report.
At the same time, Sistema controlled Kronstadt, a Russian
company that several years ago won a contract for setting up digital
cartographic data centers.
"It is highly likely that Russian entities sought to
obtain the cover of an EU-based company and to conceal the collection of data
for the Russian Armed Forces," the agencies said.
"The scheme corresponds to modus operandi of the
Russian intelligence and security services that employ local (EU)
companies in their activities against national security interests of EU
countries," they said.
According to the report, Russia seeks to collect more
cartographic data to enable an efficient use of new missile launching
systems.
Since the Lithuanian company that was indirectly acquired by
Sistema operates in a strategically important economic sector, the
authorities decided that the investor does not meet Lithuania's national
security interests.
- 06.02.2019 Lithuania posts lowest electricity market price in Baltics
- 06.02.2019 Эстония и Латвия откладывают испытания работы энергосистем в режиме ''острова''
- 05.02.2019 Литовская разведка: Китай проводит все более агрессивный шпионаж в Литве
- 05.02.2019 Finland's Supermetrics to set up office, create up to 100 jobs in Vilnius
- 05.02.2019 Литва блокировала инвестиции российского холдинга из-за сбора данных
- 05.02.2019 Estonian Health Board bans distribution of MMS
- 05.02.2019 Lithuania mulls ending agreements with major tobacco producers
- 05.02.2019 Lithuania resumes pig exports to Poland
- 04.02.2019 Germany to invest EUR 110 mln into military infrastructure in Lithuania, defmin says
- 04.02.2019 Food wheat price increases 21% in December 2018 on December 2017