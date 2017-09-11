Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Russia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 28.01.2019, 21:55
Russian embassy in Estonia: Visa price not to rise
In order to avoid possible confusion in relation to announcements published in the Estonian media on Jan. 28 regarding the introduction of a uniform tariff on the Russian visa starting from Feb. 3, we consider it important to announce that the citizens of those countries, with whom Russia has entered into an agreement that establishes the price of visa formalization, will continue to pay according to the rate determined in the agreement, the Russian embassy said in a press statement sent on Monday.
Therefore, visa fee rates -- 35 euros for a regular visa and 70 euros for an urgent visa -- stipulated in the visa issuance agreement signed between Russia and the European Union in 2006 will not change, the embassy said.
"This is why we cannot speak about any kind of increase in visa fees for Estonian citizens. The rules of visa-free travel to Russia for stateless persons living in Estonia will also not change," the Russian embassy said.
- 28.01.2019 Estonia: Entrepreneurs seeking possibilities for relaunching Riga-Kuressaare flight route
- 28.01.2019 Magnetic MRO provides an aircraft for fight against terrorism
- 28.01.2019 Варшаве придется согласовывать с "Газпромом" прокладку альтернативного России Baltic Pipe
- 28.01.2019 Pepco открывает магазин в Тарту
- 28.01.2019 Германские войска потренируются на Airbus A320 латвийской авиакомпании
- 28.01.2019 Estonia: Production of electricity down 6 pct on year in 2018
- 28.01.2019 Survey: Quarter of employees in Estonia intend to change jobs in near future
- 28.01.2019 Производство электроэнергии в Эстонии в 2018 году на 1,9 тераватт-часа превысило потреблен
- 28.01.2019 На портале eesti.ee сосредоточат услуги для предпринимателей