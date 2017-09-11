Russian embassy in Estonia: Visa price not to rise

The price of the Russian visa will not increase for citizens of the European Union, including citizens of Estonia, the Russian embassy said LETA/BNS.

In order to avoid possible confusion in relation to announcements published in the Estonian media on Jan. 28 regarding the introduction of a uniform tariff on the Russian visa starting from Feb. 3, we consider it important to announce that the citizens of those countries, with whom Russia has entered into an agreement that establishes the price of visa formalization, will continue to pay according to the rate determined in the agreement, the Russian embassy said in a press statement sent on Monday.





Therefore, visa fee rates -- 35 euros for a regular visa and 70 euros for an urgent visa -- stipulated in the visa issuance agreement signed between Russia and the European Union in 2006 will not change, the embassy said.





"This is why we cannot speak about any kind of increase in visa fees for Estonian citizens. The rules of visa-free travel to Russia for stateless persons living in Estonia will also not change," the Russian embassy said.