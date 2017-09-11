Estonian ForMin opens EUR 1 mln application round for development aid grantors

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a round of applications with a volume of more than one million euros for realizing development cooperation projects in five countries, reported LETA/BNS.

The volume of the application round for the financing of various projects in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus and Afghanistan is 1,050,000 euros and the deadline for the submission of projects is March 13, 2019, the ministry said.





Support can be applied for by governmental institutions or institutions managed by them, local governments or institutions managed by them and legal persons registered and permanently operating in Estonia.





Altogether 250,000 euros has been planned in the application round for supporting projects meant for Georgia. The fields of aid include supporting small entrepreneurship and the development of rural life, improving the quality of education, protecting the rights of women and children and promoting the civil society's cooperation with state institutions.





The plan includes the allocation of up to 200,000 euros to Moldova for improving the quality and availability of healthcare services, promoting entrepreneurship of women and youth and supporting sustainable agricultural development.





Another 200,000 euros has been allocated for projects meant to be carried out in Ukraine. The fields of activity include activities helping along reform processes, including the implementation of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions in public administration, the fight against corruption, promotion if small entrepreneurship, while the preferred target groups include women and domestic refugees. Preferred are continuation projects and activities related to supporting Eastern Ukraine.





A total of 100,000 euros has been allocated for cooperation projects in Belarus. The fields of activity of the project include women and youth in entrepreneurship, empowerment of the civil society and the implementation of ICT solutions in the public and third sector.





For Afghanistan, the sum allocated for development cooperation is 300,000 euros and the field of activity would be the promotion of higher education.





The maximum rate of support is 95 percent of the eligible costs of a project. The minimum rate of own financing is 5 percent of the eligible costs of a project, half of which can be shown as a non-monetary contribution. The minimum sum of support given to one project is 10,000 euros. The maximum duration of a project can be up to 24 months, except in Afghanistan, where it can last up to 30 months.