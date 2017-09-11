Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Russia
Latvia to continue to maintain sanctions against Russia until Russia begins to observe international law
The declaration says that Latvia will continue to protect
the interests of Latvia and its citizens during the Brexit process. Latvia
wants the relations between the European Union and Great Britain to remain
close and constructive in both economics and security and defense areas, says
the document.
It also says that, during the talks on the EU budget for
2021-2027, Latvia will support allocating funds for new priorities and pursue
its individual interests regarding the budget. These include opposing
reductions in the Cohesion Fund's allocations and the Common Agriculture
Policy's financing, as well as ensuring funding for science and research, and
regional energy independence.
The government declaration states that Latvia will continue
to be an active member of international organizations, in particular the EU,
NATO, and OECD, and maintain its Western values and ties. The government will
also work to contribute to improving the EU's foreign and security policy in order
to make the EU stronger.
The government declaration's section on Eastern Partnership
countries says that the government will continue to advocate for closer
cooperation with the countries that wish to join the EU - Ukraine, Georgia, and
Moldova.
The new government will seek to achieve significant and
long-term presence of NATO forces in Latvia and the Baltics, as well as support
the positions of NATO as a guarantee of security in Europe.
The government will also support Latvian businessmen in
entering new, growing markets by opening new embassies, offering support for
exports and investment, and supporting new EU free trade agreements.
At the same time, Latvia will deepen its ties with the other
Baltic and Nordic countries, as well as contribute to more active cooperation,
on the intergovernmental and interparliamentary levels, between the Baltic and
Nordic countries and Great Britain, Benelux countries, Visegrad Group, and
Ireland.
