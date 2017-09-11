Baltic States – CIS, Ukraine
Baltic, Polish, Swedish formins to look at situation in Mariupol
Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser and his Latvian, Lithuania, Polish and Swedish counterparts are set to visit the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Tuesday, where Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin will introduce to them the situation in the Ukrainian port towns on the Sea of Azov, reported LETA/BNS.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the foreign
ministers of the five countries were invited to Mariupol to get familiar with
ships' possibilities to access the Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov, Interfax
news agency reported.
Russia, which has annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine,
is obstructing the work of the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk by no longer
allowing all cargo ships to pass the Kerch Strait across which it has built a
bridge to Crimea.
