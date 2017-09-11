Amber Beverage Group buys vodka distillery in Russia

Alcohol producer, distributor and retailer Amber Beverage Group has acquired a 90% stake in Russian vodka distillery Permalko, which is one of the oldest alcohol producers in Russia, informs LETA referring to the group’s representatives.

Photo: permalko.ru.

Amber Beverage Group CEO Seymour Ferreira confirmed that Amber Beverage Group plans to retain all of the Permalko operational management team and staff.





"Our strategy is focused on the large markets that will allow us to continue our growth plans. Currently, we have ten primary markets that we are focusing on. These include USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, Portugal, UK, Australia and, of course – Russia. Having the Permalko team on board will make our position considerably stronger in this growing market," Ferreira said.





Representatives of Amber Beverage Group informed that Permalko spirits are exported to the CIS countries, Europe, the USA and Africa, and they have successfully created markets in up-and-coming Russian regions.





SPI Group created Amber Beverage Group by bringing together several Baltic companies – Latvijas Balzams, beverage distributors SPI Distribution Latvia, SPI Distribution Estonia and Bennet Distributors in Lithuania, and also the specialized beverage store chains Latvijas Balzams Veikali in Latvia and Darija in Lithuania.





Amber Beverage Group was founded and is fully owned by Amber Beverage Group Holding S.ar.l.





Amber Beverage Group exports its products to 170 markets worldwide and owns over 130 brands in total.