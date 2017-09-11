Alcohol, Baltic States – CIS, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Russia
Amber Beverage Group buys vodka distillery in Russia
|Photo: permalko.ru.
Amber Beverage Group CEO Seymour
Ferreira confirmed that Amber
Beverage Group plans to retain all of the Permalko operational management team and staff.
"Our strategy is focused on the large markets that will allow us to
continue our growth plans. Currently, we have ten primary markets that we are
focusing on. These include USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, Portugal, UK, Australia
and, of course – Russia. Having the Permalko
team on board will make our position considerably stronger in this growing
market," Ferreira said.
Representatives of Amber Beverage
Group informed that Permalko
spirits are exported to the CIS countries, Europe, the USA and Africa, and they
have successfully created markets in up-and-coming Russian regions.
SPI Group created Amber Beverage Group by bringing
together several Baltic companies – Latvijas
Balzams, beverage distributors SPI
Distribution Latvia, SPI Distribution
Estonia and Bennet Distributors
in Lithuania, and also the specialized beverage store chains Latvijas Balzams Veikali in Latvia and Darija in Lithuania.
Amber Beverage Group was
founded and is fully owned by Amber
Beverage Group Holding S.ar.l.
Amber Beverage Group exports
its products to 170 markets worldwide and owns over 130 brands in total.
