Klaipeda councilor to attend economic forum in Crimea
"There was an invitation. Since I was invited, I may possibly
go there," the politician, who represents the Union of Russians in Lithuania, told.
"I want to see with my own eyes and talk to people
about what is happening there and what economic potential there is.
This may be useful for Lithuania," he added.
The international community, including Vilnius, does not recognize
Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.
The Foreign Ministry recommends Lithuanian citizens against travel to
Crimea in light of "the difficult security situation and limited
communication".
Titov said "we are not talking about recognition or non-recognition
here".
"We are talking about economic potential. People should
communicate and talk to each other," he said.
Rasa
Jakilaitiene, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, told that
the ministry "disapproves of the intention to attend the event in Crimea,
which was unlawfully occupied by Russia".
Russia's state news agency Sputnik
reported a week ago that around 20 politicians and public figures from the
Baltic countries would attend the forum next spring.
