Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Russia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 12:21
Estonian visas can now be applied for in 59 Russian cities
"This kind of contract was indeed signed with the
company that won an international procurement," told Britta Tarvis, representative of the Foreign Ministry.
VFS Global announced that 30 new visa centers will be opened
in Moscow, Kingissepp, Tyumen, Surgut, Volgograd, Pyatigorsk, Cherepovets,
Vladimir, Barnaul, Belgorod, Bryansk, Makhachkala, Saransk, Tula, Ryazan,
Tomsk, Chita, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kemerovo, Novokuznetsk, Kirov, Sochi, Kurgan,
Kursk, Lipetsk, Orenburg, Penza, Izhevsk, Ulyanovsk.
Extra services will be provided also in the 30 existing VFS
Global centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Pskov, Ivangorod, Nizhny Novgorod,
Kaasan, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Veliky Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh,
Samara, Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad, Saratov, Ufa, Perm, Vologda, Smolensk, Khabarovsk,
Novorossiysk, Irkutsk, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Petrozavodsk, Murmansk,
Arkhangelsk, Chelyabinsk, Vyborg.
Thus, the total number of Russian cities, where Estonian
visas can be applied for, is 59.
The rollout of all new operations is expected to be
completed by mid-2019.
"The external service provider will accept Schengen
visa applications from visa applicants at the service points, forward the
applications to the consulate, deliver travel documents with issued visas or
denial notices from the consulate to the visa center and issue travel documents
with issued visas or denial notices to the visa applicants. When accepting visa
applications, the applicant's biometric data is also collected at the visa
center and a visa fee, that is a state fee, is
also collected," Tarvis said.
Tarvis emphasized that the decision, whom visas will be
issued to, will still be made by Estonian consular officials.
"The role of Estonian embassies and consulates will
remain the same: the representations will make a decision regarding the
Schengen visa application whether to issue a visa or deny the issuance,"
she said.
Tarvis said that most of the Schengen member states use the
services of an external service provider. "There are several reasons for
that: it enables to accept more applications per day, decrease waiting lists at
larger representations and make the process more comfortable for applicants --
especially in countries where there could significant distances between the
home town of an applicant and the closest representation," she said.
Once the decision is made to issue a visa, the embassy or
consulate will print a visa sticker and sticks it into the travel document.
A certain amount of Schengen visa applications will still be
accepted directly at the embassies, while the number varies across countries
and representations. Long-term visa applications can be submitted only at an
embassy or consulate as external service providers do not have that right.
VFS Global announced on Monday that in addition to Russia,
the company's visa centers will start providing services for Estonia also in
China, India, Belarus and Turkey.
According to VFS Global, the company is the world's largest
outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic
missions worldwide. It has 2,709 visa centers in 141 countries and it mediates
its services to 61 countries.
- 30.10.2018 Оборот Eesti Energia за третий квартал вырос почти до 200 млн. евро
- 30.10.2018 Riga City Council not to terminate cooperation with company included in EU, US sanctions list
- 30.10.2018 airBaltic flights between Riga and Brussels still affected by baggage handlers’ strike
- 30.10.2018 Elering’s net profit for first nine months grows 16%
- 30.10.2018 Estonian FinMin wants to make proving origin of suspicious money owner's responsibility
- 29.10.2018 Рижская дума не прервет сотрудничество с российским "Гипростроймостом"
- 29.10.2018 Estonian sauna manufacturer Ha Serve, producer of thermally modified wood Thermory merge
- 29.10.2018 Estonia`s Saaremaa, Latvia's Ventspils preparing procurement for ferry route
- 29.10.2018 Lucrative Tallinn taxi stand to be reserved for electric, hybrid cars