Baltic States – CIS, Internet, Latvia, Russia, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.10.2018, 21:48
Russian special services in past years have repeatedly attacked Latvia’s cyber space
BC, Riga, 08.10.2018.Print version
Russia’s Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (GRU) in the past years has repeatedly implemented attacks on Latvia’s cyber space and most often they had been aimed at state institutions, including foreign and defense sectors, LETA learned from the Constitution Protection Bureau (SAB).
SAB reports that GRU is one of the most active foreign services actively working against the Western countries, including Latvia.
The same groups of hackers representing Russia’s intelligence service that attacked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the Malaysian institutions that investigated downing of MH17 plane, in the past years had also implemented attacks on Latvia’s cyber space, SAB said.
The cyber attacks had been made for intelligence purposes, mostly directed at state institutions, not so often at private companies and mass media. The goal of the attacks is to get into information system, obtain data in a longer period of time.
The attacks are often made using phishing methods – sending out fake e-mails that activate spyware. A large attack was conducted in late 2016 when the spyware was hidden in an email with Christmas greetings.
Still, SAB has not observed any politically motivated cyber attacks that could have affected the 13th Saeima elections.
Other articles:
- 08.10.2018 US provides no info to Lithuania in CIA prison probe, prosecutors say
- 08.10.2018 RMS minibus operator wins EUR 96 mln agreement in Rigas Satiksme tender
- 08.10.2018 Jurmala Mayor Truksnis survives vote of no confidence
- 08.10.2018 Cards issued in Latvia rarely used in fraudulent transactions
- 08.10.2018 Latvian consumer prices up 0.6% in September
- 08.10.2018 Литва начнет блокировать электроэнергию с БелАЭС
- 08.10.2018 Мэр Юрмалы Трукснис сохранил свою должность
- 08.10.2018 Начинается Рижская неделя ресторанов
- 08.10.2018 Звезды Большого театра в балете «Укрощение строптивой»
- 08.10.2018 Estonia's Helmes buys majority shares in Belarus IT firm SolbegSoft