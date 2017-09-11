Russian billionaire Abramovich visits Vilnius

Russian billionaire and owner of London Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich visited Vilnius this week, according to the 15min.lt news website reports LETA/BNS.

The businessman stayed at the Hotel PACAI which was under heavy protection.





Faina Kukliansky, chair of the Jewish Community of Lithuania, told the website she had a brief meeting with Abramovich, refusing to disclose what they talked about and just saying that he was interested in Taurage from where his grandparents hail.

"It was a private conversation. I spent little time with him so I have nothing to say," Kuklianksy said.





She told the delfi.lt news website that Abramovich "was very much interested in the life of the Jewish community, visited the Vilnius synagogue".





Abramovich is proud of his Litvak roots, she said.





According to Forbes, Abramovich is the 140th richest person in the world, worth 10.8 billion US dollars.





The businessman became an Israeli citizen earlier this summer after it took longer than usual for him to get a British visa.