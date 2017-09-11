Baltic States – CIS, Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.08.2018, 17:22
Russian billionaire Abramovich visits Vilnius
The businessman stayed at the Hotel PACAI which was under heavy protection.
Faina Kukliansky, chair of the Jewish Community of Lithuania, told the website she had a brief meeting with Abramovich, refusing to disclose what they talked about and just saying that he was interested in Taurage from where his grandparents hail.
"It was a private conversation. I spent little time with him so I have nothing to say," Kuklianksy said.
She told the delfi.lt news website that Abramovich "was very much interested in the life of the Jewish community, visited the Vilnius synagogue".
Abramovich is proud of his Litvak roots, she said.
According to Forbes, Abramovich is the 140th richest person in the world, worth 10.8 billion US dollars.
The businessman became an Israeli citizen earlier this summer after it took longer than usual for him to get a British visa.
- 09.08.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid extends deadline for GIPL contractor tender
- 09.08.2018 Решение по терминалу СПГ прояснится до конца года
- 09.08.2018 Экспорт Литвы вырос на 6,3% за 6 месяцев
- 09.08.2018 Ryanair оменила пятничный рейс из Вильнюса в Берлин
- 09.08.2018 Ryanair cancels Friday's Vilnius-Berlin flight
- 09.08.2018 Decision on LNG terminal due by end of year - Lithuanian energmin
- 09.08.2018 Lithuanian fisherman will be able to fish in Morocco next year
- 09.08.2018 Estonian Merko to build school in Vilnius for EUR 4 mln
- 08.08.2018 Klaipedos Smelte plans EUR 50 mln investment program
- 08.08.2018 Unemployment in Lithuania down to 8.2%