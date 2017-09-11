Latvian national who fought against pro-Russia separatists killed in Ukraine

A Latvian national who had been fighting in Ukraine against pro-Russia separatists has been killed, according to unconfirmed information obtained by LETA.

The Ukrainian armed forces reportedly informed Latvia about the man’s death and said he would be buried in Ukraine.





Latvia’s Russian-language newspaper Segodnya reported on Monday that a Latvian national nicknamed Ronins had died while fighting against the forces of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.





According to Ukrainian media reports, the Latvian had been fighting in Ukraine since 2014.

Reports of the Latvian’s death in Ukraine have been spreading also on the Internet.





The Latvian Foreign Ministry would not comment on the Latvian national’s reported death in Ukraine. Representatives of the Security Police also refused to comment saying that the person mentioned in the newspaper report was not known to the Security Police.