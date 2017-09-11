Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Security, Ukraine
Latvian national who fought against pro-Russia separatists killed in Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces reportedly informed Latvia about
the man’s death and said he would be buried in Ukraine.
Latvia’s Russian-language newspaper Segodnya reported on
Monday that a Latvian national nicknamed Ronins had died while fighting against
the forces of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
According to Ukrainian media reports, the Latvian had been
fighting in Ukraine since 2014.
Reports of the Latvian’s death in Ukraine have been
spreading also on the Internet.
The Latvian Foreign Ministry would not comment on the
Latvian national’s reported death in Ukraine. Representatives of the Security
Police also refused to comment saying that the person mentioned in the
newspaper report was not known to the Security Police.
