Latvia ready to provide further assistance to Uzbekistan's reforms
As LETA was told at the Foreign Ministry, the conversation between the minister and the ambassador dealt with bilateral relations between Latvia and Uzbekistan and opportunities for further political and economic cooperation.
The parties praised the current political dialogue between the two countries and agreed to continue the exchange visits of high-ranking officials, as well as to convene further meetings of the inter-governmental commission. Abidov said that the promotion of business cooperation between the two countries would be one of the main lines of action during his ambassadorial term. The foreign minister and the ambassador welcomed successful cooperation in the education sector: Latvia’s higher education institutions had more than 1,100 students from Uzbekistan in the 2017/2018 academic year.
Rinkevics spoke appreciatively of the reforms started in Uzbekistan to ensure the country’s modernization and sustainable development.
