Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.03.2018, 11:07
Latvian ambassador: Dialogue with Russia to be difficult also after presidential elections
"I think nothing will change after the presidential
elections in Russia, even though we should see and wait what changes Russia’s
rethorics will bring. Of course, the dialogue with Russia will still be
difficult because I doubt Russia will make significant steps to implement Minsk
agreement and start solving the situation in Ukraine. There are presently no
signs of it," said Riekstins.
He reminded about some positive turns in bilateral relations
- there are several joint projects, for example, in culture, and trade volumes
have risen both in import and export to almost EUR 2 bln.
Asked about the possible future president, Riekstins said
that unless there are some unexpected developments, it is quite clear that
Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep his position.
"He has residents’ support. Quite a role in this
respect was played by the fact that TV channels are under the government
control and are reporting on Putin and his personal achievements," said
Riekstins.
As reported, the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin
suggests that also after the presidential elections Russia will maintain
aggressive foreign policy, said former Russian prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov
during his visit to the Latvian parliament earlier.
Kasyanov said that it is clear that Russia will maintain an
aggressive course in its foreign policy. He does not see any possible
improvements in the Latvian-Russian relations, either. He named the unsolved
conflicts in Easter Ukraine and Syria as examples.
The Russian ex-prime minister noted that Putin during the
upcoming elections will grant himself a new mandate, but might wish to
introduce some changed during his term in the office. The outcome will depend
on the ability of the civilized world, including Europe, to keep to their
values. Kasyanov also said today that the presidential elections in Russia will
be just an imitation of elections.
- 09.03.2018 Pasazieru Vilciens rail company expects to receive new passenger trains in late 2020
- 09.03.2018 5 тыс. евро за латвийский ВНЖ с начала 2018 года заплатили 88 человек
- 09.03.2018 Activity in apartment transactions in Riga center grows in 2017
- 09.03.2018 Kalvitis’, Godmanis’ governments had allowed unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses
- 09.03.2018 Construction contractor of new National Library building claims EUR 11.45 mln from Latvia
- 09.03.2018 Bill about transition to education solely in Latvian language upheld in second reading
- 08.03.2018 During the year, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 1.8%
- 08.03.2018 Some 2,000 cars in line to enter Estonia in Ivangorod
- 08.03.2018 Activity on Riga rental market was quite high last year