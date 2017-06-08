Latvian ambassador: Dialogue with Russia to be difficult also after presidential elections

The dialogue with Russia will be difficult also after presidential elections because there are no signs that Russia might change its attitude towards Ukraine and would like to start implementing the Minsk agreement, said Latvian Ambassador to Russia Maris Riekstins in an interview with commercial LNT television, cites LETA.

"I think nothing will change after the presidential elections in Russia, even though we should see and wait what changes Russia’s rethorics will bring. Of course, the dialogue with Russia will still be difficult because I doubt Russia will make significant steps to implement Minsk agreement and start solving the situation in Ukraine. There are presently no signs of it," said Riekstins.





He reminded about some positive turns in bilateral relations - there are several joint projects, for example, in culture, and trade volumes have risen both in import and export to almost EUR 2 bln.





Asked about the possible future president, Riekstins said that unless there are some unexpected developments, it is quite clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep his position.





"He has residents’ support. Quite a role in this respect was played by the fact that TV channels are under the government control and are reporting on Putin and his personal achievements," said Riekstins.





As reported, the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that also after the presidential elections Russia will maintain aggressive foreign policy, said former Russian prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov during his visit to the Latvian parliament earlier.





Kasyanov said that it is clear that Russia will maintain an aggressive course in its foreign policy. He does not see any possible improvements in the Latvian-Russian relations, either. He named the unsolved conflicts in Easter Ukraine and Syria as examples.





The Russian ex-prime minister noted that Putin during the upcoming elections will grant himself a new mandate, but might wish to introduce some changed during his term in the office. The outcome will depend on the ability of the civilized world, including Europe, to keep to their values. Kasyanov also said today that the presidential elections in Russia will be just an imitation of elections.