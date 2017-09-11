EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Tourism, USA
Friday, 06.12.2019
Lithuania opens visa centers in US
Vilnius, 06.12.2019.
Lithuanian visa centers have been opened in the United States, Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, reported LETA/BNS.
The centers in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Houston and San Francisco operate since Dec 2 and are expected to facilitate conditions for US based persons to submit applications for Schengen visas.
According to the ministry, the advantages of these centers include their long working hours and strategic locations within the cities. They will accept payments in the local currency and also provide additional services, including travel insurance and photographing.
The ministry says the state budget will not incur additional costs due to the operation of the visa center won’t cost. The centers will be administered by services provider VFS Global.
