NATO updates defense plan for Baltics, Poland after Turkey backs down

Turkey agreed on Wednesday to back NATO's updated defense plan for the Baltic countries and Poland, thus clearing the last hurdle to its formal adoption, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said LETA/BNS.

The compromise was reached during NATO' summit in Watford, near London, where the Alliance's leaders marked the 70th anniversary of the organization.

"An agreement in principle has been reached. We have no objections on the part of Turkey," Nauseda told reporters after NATO's leaders ended their summit session.

Ankara had refused to sign NATO's updated defense plan for the Baltic countries and Poland until the Alliance agreed on a similar plan for Turkey.





The most contentious issue was Turkey's demand that NATO members designate Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, who helped defeat the Islamic State group, as terrorist groups.





According to Nauseda, the situation of the Kurds was not discussed at the summit.

"It was not on the agenda today," he said when asked about how NATO responded to Turkey's demands regarding the Kurds, "I believe we will solve this issue."

Nauseda described the updated defense plan as a practical implementation of NATO's Article Five on collective defense.





"We can speak about Article Five in abstract terms, of course, but it must have a very specific expression of collective defense that is reflected in plans, reflected in specific investments, and now we will be able to finally take this step," the president said.





"No one demanded anything from us in return for that, and we thanked President Erdogan for his solidarity and the decision (to back the updated defense plan)," he added.





NATO's defense plans for the Baltic states and Poland were first approved in 2010, but Lithuania, Poland, Estonia and Poland want them to be regularly updated.

The defense plans are classified, but Lithuanian officials constantly ask the allies to ensure air defense capabilities and a quicker deployment of forces to the region in a crisis.



