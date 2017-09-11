Nord Stream 2 Granted a Construction Permit by Denmark

“We are pleased to have obtained Denmark’s consent to construct the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline through the Danish continental shelf area in the Baltic Sea south-east of Bornholm. We will continue the constructive cooperation with Danish authorities to complete the construction of the pipeline,” said Samira Kiefer Andersson, Permitting Manager Denmark at Nord Stream 2 AG.





Preparatory works, such as the installation of concrete mattresses and rock placement for the crossing of existing infrastructure (cables and pipelines), and the subsequent pipelay, will start in the coming weeks. The Danish section of the pipeline will be built with pipes currently stored in Mukran, on the German island of Rügen.



