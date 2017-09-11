EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Levits to go to World Economic Forum in Davos,
The president said that he has received an invitation to the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, held on January 21-24, and he plans to participate in it.
"It is one of the world's most important forums where heads of states and other influential people discuss the world's problems to reach joint conclusions and directions," said Levits, adding that it is important that also Latvia's voice is heard at this forum.
"I will speak at the forum about issues important for Latvia and other democratic countries," he said.
The World Economic Forum is held in the Swiss mountain resort Davos in January every year and brings together experts and opinion leaders from different world countries to discuss global challenges.
Latvia's former presidents Valdis Zatlers and Vaira Vike-Freiberga have also attended several meetings of the Davos Forum.
