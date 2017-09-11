EU – Baltic States
Juncker and Johnson announce agreement on new Brexit deal
The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that a Brexit withdrawal agreement has finally been reached and will be presented to EU leaders, reported LETA-AFP.
- "We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson wrote on Twitter, calling on lawmakers in London to approve the agreement at a sitting of parliament on Saturday.
"Where there is a will, there is a deal -- we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Juncker tweeted.
He also called on the European Council, which is scheduled to meet later Thursday, to endorse the new Brexit deal.
