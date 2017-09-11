Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
Cod catch quota in eastern Baltic Sea cut 92% in 2020
The cod catch quota in the eastern Baltic Sea will be 2,000
tons next year, which is 92% less than this year, as proposed by the European
Commission.
In the western Baltic Sea, the cod catch quota will be 3,806
tons, or 60% less than this year. The Commission had proposed a 68% quota
reduction.
The ministers also decided to increase herring catch quotas
in the Gulf of Riga by 11% to 34,445 tons, reduce the quota for the central
Baltic Sea by 10% to 153,384 tons, cut the quota for the western Baltic Sea by
65% to 2,750 tons, and cut the quota for the Gulf of Bothnia 27% to 65,018
tons.
The salmon catch quota for the Baltic Sea basin has been
reduced by 5% to 86,575 tons, and the quota for the Gulf of Finland remains
unchanged at 9,703 tons.
The sprat fishing quota in the Baltic Sea has been reduced
22% to 210,147 tons next year, and the flounder quota by 32% to 6,894 tons.
