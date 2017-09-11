Economics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Entrepreneurs whose businesses have some sort of connection with the UK must assess the risks in case of a no-deal Brexit - Kols
He explained that Latvia has identified areas where
Britain's exit from the EU would be felt the most.
"A no-deal Brexit could have a negative impact on
Latvia's growth, but our economic dependence on Great Britain is balanced by
the trade balance in goods," the committee's chairman said.
He said businessmen working with the UK need to review
contracts in an attempt to anticipate the possible risks and take the
appropriate measures in case of a no-deal Brexit.
Asked if a no-deal Brexit could happen, Kols said he does
not want to speculate, but admitted that the whole process is unpredictable.
"Neither side will benefit if they do not come to an
agreement," Kols insisted. He also stated that EU leaders would be
prepared to extend the Brexit deadline, but that the reason should be some
concrete action from the British side.
