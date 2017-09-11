EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Lithuania asks 5 food multinationals for explanations over product composition
The Lithuanian government is asking five multinational food manufacturers to explain why their food products supplied to the Lithuanian market differ in composition from the same branded goods sold elsewhere in the EU, informed LETA.
According to Deputy Justice Minister Irma Gudziunaite, if their explanations are not convincing enough, an investigation into possible unfair commercial practices may be launched. Fines for such violations can reach up to 100,000 euros.
"We have selected specific products and are asking the producers to explain why the composition of certain goods in Lithuania is different than in other EU member states," she said in a press release on Friday.
The companies are expected to reply to the questions from the State Consumer Rights Protection Authority by the end of October.
