Baltic MPs boycott Council of Europe's celebrations in protest against Russia's return
Baltic, Ukrainian and Georgian MPs said on Tuesday they would not attend celebrations of the Council of Europe's 70th anniversary in protest against Russia's return to the organization's Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), informed LETA/BNS.
The five countries' MPs announced the creation of the Baltic Plus group to further coordinate their positions.
"Our first joint action is our refusal to attend the official celebration in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe, protesting against the surrender of the Council of Europe's values to the disrespectful demands and financial sabotage by the Russian Federation," the heads of the Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, Georgian and Ukrainian delegations said in a joint statement.
In June, PACE voted in favor of restoring Russia's voting rights, which had been restricted in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
