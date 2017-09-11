Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Circular economy, plastic use, ocean pollution among priorities of Lithuania's Sinkevicius
He said he would have to make a contribution to the European Union's goal of slowing climate change.
"With no doubt, circular economy, plastic use and ocean pollution, there will be many issues," Sinkevicius told. "Let's not rush into talking about work. The Commission will meet and set its priorities but, obviously, climate change will be a key priority, and my portfolio will have to make its responsible contribution," he said.
The Lithuanian representative will probably have to work with the Dutch Vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans who will coordinate the work on the European Green Deal aimed at shifting to climate-neutral economy by 2050 and to ensure the carbon dioxide balance.
Sinkevicius, 28, would become the youngest European commissioner in the EU history and his political weight will depend on whether he will be recognized by the European Greens as a representative of this political force.
The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union Sinkevicius is not part of the European Green Party but LFGU representatives work in the party's political group in the European Parlaiment.
"I am not a member of the Greens and we are members of the Greens, only partners. We will meet, get acquainted and then the group will probably make one decision or the other," Sinkevicius told
