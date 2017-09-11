Baltic, China, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Chinese embassy in Estonia: Journalist's task to support good relations between countries
When preparing the articles, Postimees also turned to the
Tallinn-based embassy with questions. Although the embassy had seven days to
forward any comments, none were forwarded. However, Wang Zhancheng, head
of the embassy's political desk, forwarded a statement when the first article,
which investigated Chinese soft power, had already been published.
"The Chinese embassy is firmly committed to national
sovereignty and territorial integrity. We appreciate the clear position of the
Estonian government in support of the 'One China' policy. The Chinese
government is strongly opposed to anyone who endorses or encourages any word or
act that undermines our sovereignty and independence," it is said in the
statement.
Among other things, the article published by Postimees also
touched upon how Estonian politicians have experienced aggressive
"feedback" from the embassy here after being in contact with
representatives of Tibet or Taiwan. Other topics emphasized in the forwarded
statement included the importance of relations between Estonia and China,
mutual respect, equal treatment and good cooperation in the field of economy,
culture and tourism.
"Journalists are committed to professional ethics and
must adhere to the principles of accuracy, impartiality and truth. They are
expected to [contribute to] the advancement of Chinese-Estonian relations,
instead of disclosing false and misleading information that twists the truth.
We should cherish the friendly relations and bright prospects of China and
Estonia," the embassy said.
Postimees writes that although the embassy accused the daily
and journalists of partners participating in the project of twisting the truth,
no arguments to support that were presented. In addition, the embassy has still
not answered any questions submitted by Postimees.
The Estonian daily Postimees along with the Baltic Center
for Investigative Journalism Re:Baltica in Latvia and Lithuanian business
daily Verslo Zinios published a series of articles on the impact and
footprints of China in the Baltic states.
