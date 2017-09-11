EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Port
Thursday, 05.09.2019, 10:49
Latvia calls on Iran to release rest of Stena Impero crew
''The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the freeing of
the Latvian citizen and is currently engaged in providing the necessary
consular assistance to enable his departure from Iran. The Ministry of Foreign
Affairs hopes that the situation will be fully resolved, and it calls on Iran
to release the detained vessel and the rest of its crew,'' the statement reads.
''The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to convey
gratitude to all who were involved in handling the matter, and especially to
diplomats of the Finnish Foreign Service who provided significant support in
the representation of Latvia’s interests in Iran and in arranging for the
Latvian citizen to leave the country. The Latvian Foreign Ministry commends the
family of the Latvian citizen for their patience and cooperation. And,
coordination with our colleagues from India has also been highly appreciated,''
the ministry went on to say.
''The release of the Latvian citizen along with part of the
ship’s crew is an important step towards reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf
region. We hope for further efforts by the countries involved to promote
dialogue in order to find a common solution and ensure stability and safety of
navigation of vessels in the Middle East,'' the ministry said.
As reported, on the evening of July 19, 2019, Iran seized
the Stena Impero, a Swedish-owned vessel sailing under the British flag, while
it was crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Since that time, the Latvian Foreign
Ministry has been working diligently to ensure the release of the member of the
crew from Latvia, both through direct contact with the ship’s owner and through
diplomatic channels including the Embassy of Finland in Tehran.
