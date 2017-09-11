Baltic PM meets in Riga to celebrate 30th anniversary of Baltic Way

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins will be welcoming Juri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, and Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania in Riga on Friday.

The officials will hold a meeting, as well as attend celebration events.





The informal meeting in Riga of the three Baltic prime ministers is also taking place in the framework of the Baltic Council of Ministers, as Latvia holds the presidency in the forum this year.





The events of August 23, 1989 known as the Baltic Way were the decisive contribution of Baltic civic society in its non-violent, unwavering effort to restore independence and return to Europe. To a certain extent, it was the first step triggering the domino effect that resulted in the collapse of the totalitarian regime in Eastern Europe, the first step towards the restoration of Latvia’s independence. To honor this event, Prime Minister Karins has invited his counterparts from the two neighboring countries to join him in the celebrations in Riga

.

Karins will host the two officials at the Cabinet of Ministers today. Afterwards, the three prime ministers will visit the Saeima and meet with Inara Murniece, Speaker of the Saeima, as well as the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly, lay flowers at the Freedom Monument, view a photo exhibition The Baltic Way 1989. A Tribute to the 30th Anniversary of the Manifestation, as well as hold a working lunch and press conference.





The meeting of the prime ministers of the Baltic Council of Ministers will continue with an informal session with the officials attending a celebratory soiree in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way featuring a musical performance by chamber orchestra Kremerata Baltica and essay readings by Latvian writer Maris Berzins, Estonian poet Hasso Krull and Lithuanian poet Vladas Braziunas.