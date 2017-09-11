EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
Tuesday, 20.08.2019, 17:33
In case of no-deal Brexit, Latvia's payments into EU budget would increase by EUR 23.27 million
The ministry points out that uncertainty in regards to the Brexit outcome also creates uncertainty in regards to payments into the EU budget after 2019.
''There is a risk that in the medium term Latvia's payments into the EU budget could increase in relation with the planned amount if Brexit takes place without an agreement and if EU member states fail to agree in the short term on measures to lessen the consequences of Brexit and avoid a negative impact on the EU budget,'' the Finance Ministry points out.
According to a ministry assessment, if there is a negative Brexit scenario, Latvia's payments into the EU budget in 2019 could increase by EUR 4.23 mln, but in 2020 - by EUR 23.27 mln. In recent years, Latvia has paid in approximately EUR 250 mln into the EU budget.
