Belarusians removed from Lithuania's GIPL tender due to ties with Russia - documents

BC, Vilnius, 13.08.2019.



The Lithuanian government removed a Belarusian firm from the tender process for a Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) construction contract due to its business ties with Russian companies and contacts with individuals deemed as posing risks, according to documents available to LETA/BNS.

A consortium of Kaunas-based KRS and Belarus' pipeline construction company Beltruboprovodstroy submitted the lowest price offer, at around 74.9 mln euros, for the contract but was removed from the bidding process due to national security concerns.

According to information available to LETA/BNS, the government ruled in early July that a deal with the consortium would not be in line with national security interests.

The Cabinet made the decision based on an opinion issued on June 20 by a special governmental commission vetting deals by strategic companies.



Links with Gazprom The government notes that GIPL builders would be given access to strategic infrastructure, including the pipeline, taps, the Jauniunai gas compressor station and the Santaka cross-border metering station equipment, and a gas transmission pipeline remote control information system.

The government says in its resolution, which was not made public, the Belarusian firm has links with foreign government bodies or natural or legal persons of these states that pose a threat to national security.

According to the commission's opinion, seen by LETA/BNS, Beltruboprovodstroy's main customers are Russian and Belarusian enterprises, including Gazprom companies from which it derives the most revenue.

The State Security Department (VSD) says in its report to the commission that Beltruboprovodstroy has business links with Gazprom, Stroytransgaz and Rosneftegazstroy, and has accreditations not only from Gazprom, but also from Transneft and Rosneft. The Belarusian company is involved in Russia's strategic energy projects, such as the Yamal–Europe gas pipeline.

According to the intelligence agency, this increases the risk of the re-allocation of the company's resources and of delays in the implementation of the project in Lithuania. Moreover, the head of the Belarusian company's representative office in Lithuania maintains contacts with people who may cause damage to the implementation of the project. These individuals are not named in the document.

VSD has said on numerous occasions that Russian intelligence bodies have a special in interest in Lithuania's strategic projects and uses other countries' resources to gather information abroad. Belarus is an important ally of Russia.

