Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.08.2019, 09:04
Latvian Agriculture Ministry urges European Commission to monitor Ukrainian egg producers more closely
Citing results of inspections carried out by the Food and
Veterinary Service, representatives of the Agriculture Ministry indicated that
in several cases inspectors have found salmonella contamination in eggs and egg
products delivered from Ukraine.
On Thursday, August 8, Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards
(National Alliance) sent the EU commissioner for health and food safety a
letter calling on the European Commission to act and take all the necessary
measures to protect consumers against the risk of getting infected with
salmonella bacteria.
“The EU is a single market, so the rules have to be the same
for all egg producers, including from non-EU countries that have trade
agreements with the EU. Regardless of the country where it is made the product
has to meet all quality and especially safety standards. The situation where
Ukrainian egg producers put the health of residents of Latvia and other
countries at risk with their products must not be permitted. Since the
inspections carried out in Latvia have revealed serious food safety violations,
we have called on the European Commission to take the necessary measures to
prevent dangerous food from being produced and ending up in the EU market and
people’s food baskets,” said Gerhards.
Latvian egg producing companies have previously called on
the Food and Veterinary Service and other authorities to check eggs and egg
products that are imported from Ukraine very carefully, claiming salmonella
contamination in some egg white products of Ukrainian origin. Responding to
these allegations, Ovostar Europe, a company of the Ukrainian-Latvian Ovostar
Union investor group which distributes Ovostar products in the EU and the
Middle East, complained to law enforcement authorities about what it claims to
be false information about the allegedly low quality of Ukrainian egg products
and calls to consumers not to buy products from this country.
- 12.08.2019 Finnish retailer Stockmann posts EUR 11.2 mln operating loss for H1
- 12.08.2019 Merks to reconstruct Riga Technical University faculty building for EUR 12 mln
- 12.08.2019 Latvia: Unemployment level at 6% in July
- 12.08.2019 Agricultural Organizations' Cooperation Council notes significant labor shortages in agricultural sector during summer
- 09.08.2019 В Латвии крупнейший спад экспорта за последние три с лишним года
- 09.08.2019 In June, Latvian foreign trade turnover was 10.3% lower than year before
- 09.08.2019 В первом полугодии экспорт Латвии вырос на 0,3%,
- 09.08.2019 Latvia and Lithuania leaders among EU countries for drowned residents
- 09.08.2019 Латвия и Литва - лидеры ЕС по числу утонувших
- 09.08.2019 Торг в Рижской думе