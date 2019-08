Nikolai von Schoepff to become Germany's next ambassador to Latvia

Diplomat Nikolai von Schoepff will be Germany's next ambassador to Lartvia, LETA was told at the Latvian president's office.

Von Schoepff is taking over from Rolf Ernst Schutte who took office as Germany's Ambassador to Latvia on August 25, 2015.





The new ambassador is due to hand his credentials to Latvian President Egils Levits at Riga Castle this Tuesday, August 6.