CERN incubators to be established in Lithuania's Vilnius, Kaunas

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) will establish two incubators in the Lithuanian cities of Vilnius in Kaunas, the only ones in Central and Eastern Europe, under an agreement by Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Virginijus Sinkevicius and CERN representatives on Thursday, informed LETA.

"It's a great achievement for Lithuania focusing on technology creating businesses and for the whole startup community and it's opening up a unique opportunity to make use of CERN's latest inventions, data base and experience accumulated during the development of innovative products from the technical concept to the real market," Sinkevicius said.





In his words, incubators have great significance for the development of science and business in the whole region. Sinkevicius hopes the first startupts to start operating as early as this year.





Employees of businesses to be based at the Sunrise Valley in Vilnius and the Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) will have access to CERN research centers and their technical assistance and consultations. They will also be able to use the CERN brand, which will make it easier to get technological licenses from the CERN.





Lithuania became an associated CERN member only a year ago and became the tenth country where the CERN establishes business incubators.