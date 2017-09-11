Burovs fails to persuade opposition to support his bid for Riga mayor

Today, Burovs met with the city council’s groups of Unity, the New Conservative Party (JKP), the National Alliance and For Development of Latvia.





Vilnis Kirsis, leader of the Unity group, said that in the negotiations with the opposition parties Burovs had offered jobs in the Freeport of Riga and elsewhere. “We do not understand this and we reject this, because these are not the reforms needed in Riga,” the councilor said, adding that a partnership with Harmony or those who have fled it is not possible.





Dainis Locis, vice-chairman of the National Alliance group, also said that Burovs had offered council members positions on the council’s committees, as well as to form a council of political groups. Locis said that Burovs’ attempts to win the National Alliance’s support were unsuccessful and that he should look for votes in the city council’s recently established groups.





Viesturs Zeps and Janis Ozols, the leaders of For Development of Latvia and New Conservative Party groups, voiced similar opinions, saying that the meeting with Burovs had been formal. “He had to formally ask us if we would support him, and we had to say no, because it was a forgone conclusion,” said Ozols.





Burovs also admitted that all the opposition groups rejected cooperation with a coalition that includes Harmony and the Group of Independent Councilors. “A part of the opposition stubbornly wants to go for a snap election and a part are ready to work,” Burovs said.





If the city council does not vote on Burovs’ candidacy for Riga mayor at its July 10 meeting, the vote will probably be postponed to August 19. The city council can be dissolved by Saeima if it does not elect a new city mayor by August 20.





As reported, GKR party last week decided to nominate Burovs for Riga mayor. Harmony party has already voiced support to Burovs.